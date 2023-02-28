Watch our conversation with Natalie in the video above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8’s Natalie Herbick shared an update on her journey following her cancer diagnosis.

Natalie announced in February that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She took some time off from FOX 8 following the announcement.

Natalie returned to FOX 8 Tuesday, after recovering at home.

“I was diagnosed with DCIS, Ductal Carcinoma In Situ,” Natalie shared. “It is a noninvasive cancer, meaning the cancer cells were contained and removed.”

“To be able to personally just say that the hardest part looks like it’s behind me now is the greatest relief I have ever felt in my life, probably,” Natalie shared.

“Doctors say my prognosis is excellent and many women in my position go on to live normal lives without a reoccurrence,” she continued.

Her prognosis was also helped by early detection, a message she says is the most important takeaway.

“Some women have said to me, ‘I’m just scared to get a mammogram.’ I didn’t realize people felt this way, but, ‘I’m scared to get a mammogram because I’m afraid it’s going to hurt. I’ve heard they really hurt.’”

“The women that have now said that they’ve come forward, they’ve made their appointments for their mammograms, they’ve scheduled things that have been, one woman said 30 years out, she scheduled it, oh my gosh, it’s 30 years since she had had one. That has meant the world to me because I hope that if I can just help one person to catch something early or just to be on top of that, remind them to be on top of their health. Then it was all worth it for me to go through this.”

“I just, I’m speechless. I am speechless by the way that everyone has come forward to support me,” Natalie said.

Natalie is starting back part-time on New Day. You can watch her at 10 a.m. on FOX 8 or see her updates on social media.