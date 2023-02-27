CLEVELAND (WJW) – Weeks after sharing her diagnosis with breast cancer, FOX 8 anchor Natalie Herbick shared an update on Instagram.

Natalie said she’s returning to FOX 8 on Tuesday after her diagnosis and surgery.

“I’m so excited to say I‘ll be back with you all TOMORROW,” she said on Instagram. “While I’ve been resting a ton and continuing to heal physically, mentally it’s going to be good for me to get back to some normalcy. I’m going to be easing back into things at first just so I don’t overdo it, but I’m grateful to be able to join you all once again. 🤍 See you soon!!!”

Natalie has stayed positive throughout her journey. She’s using her diagnosis as a platform to spread awareness about breast cancer and to encourage regular screenings.

“This is not about me,” she said in early February. “I didn’t want do this and talk about this and open up because I need support or I need everyone to feel bad for me. I think it’s normal to ask, ‘Why,’ but I feel like this is my purpose. My purpose to kick this things butt and then remind women that you cannot put things off.”