ATLANTA (WJW) — Tracy Cole, a 31-year-old great-nephew of renowned singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole, was stabbed to death in Atlanta on Thursday, as reported by multiple sources.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. Thursday, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. Authorities stated that Cole sustained multiple stab wounds during the attack before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Atlanta police, who are actively investigating the case, have yet to identify a suspect or determine a motive for the crime, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

Describing Tracy’s remarkable character, Senior Pastor Kevin Murriel of Cascade United Methodist Church told Fox 5 Atlanta, “He had that personality that just really transcended culture, it transcended race, it transcended class.” Murriel further expressed that Tracy was loved by all, bringing joy wherever he went and being an integral part of the church community.

Tracy Cole was the grandson of Freddy Cole, Nat King Cole’s brother, who was also an American jazz singer and pianist.