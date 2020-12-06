Police: Nashville ICU nurse shot and killed while driving to work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — A hospital in Nashville is mourning the loss of one of their ICU nurses who was shot and killed while driving into work.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Caitlyn Marie Kaufman.

They said her SUV was hit by bullets as she was heading down Interstate 440 on Thursday.

“The vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder of the road against the guard rail between the Hillsboro Pike and West End Avenue exits,” police said in a press release. “A Metro Parks officer stopped to check on it at 8:52 p.m., discovered that Kaufman had been shot, and called for assistance from Midtown Hills Precinct officers.”

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting or made any arrests at this time.

BREAKING: A Nashville nurse has been killed by shots fired into her gray Mazda SUV as she traveled on I-440 west btwn the Hillsboro Rd & West End exits. The SUV was found stopped on the shoulder at 8:52 p.m. Anyone traveling on I-440 around then with info, pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/pMreuZABkg — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2020

“We are devastated to learn of the tragic and sudden passing of our ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman,” a Saint Thomas West spokesperson told WKRN-TV.

“She was a dedicated and much loved member of our team and a courageous health care hero who was graciously called to serve our patients with compassion and kindness.”

