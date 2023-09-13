*For previous UFO coverage, watch above

(WJW) — NASA plans to release findings from an investigation into an “unidentified anomalous phenomena” (UAP) Thursday.

A media briefing will be held at 10 a.m. on the findings from an independent study team it commissioned in 2022, according to NASA. A report will also be published to “inform NASA on what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on the nature and origin of UAP).

In its media advisory, NASA said it defines UAP as: “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective. There are currently a limited number of high-quality observations of UAP, which make it impossible to draw firm scientific conclusions about their nature.”

The U.S. government, which now refers to UFOs by the name of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAPs), has taken the presence of unknown flying objects more seriously in the past few years, as has Congress.

UAP interest grew this year after former intelligence official David Grusch claimed the Pentagon is covering up evidence related to extraterrestrial craft and lifeforms. Grusch was unable to provide evidence at a House hearing this summer.

A new website was released by the Defense Department that provides official declassified information on UFOs, including photos and videos. It can be accessed by the public.

The Hill contributed to this report.