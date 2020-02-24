NASA mourns death of 101-year-old ‘Hidden Figures’ mathematician Katherine Johnson

NASA is mourning the death of one of its trailblazers.

The agency announced Monday on social media that “Hidden Figures” mathematician Katherine Johnson passed away.

“Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers,” NASA wrote.

According to NASA, Johnson was hired in 1953 by what’s known today as NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, but then was called the Langley Memorial Aeronautical Laboratory.

NASA said Johnson’s accomplishments at Langley were highlighted in the bestselling book and movie “Hidden Figures.”

More on her life, here.

We're saddened by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson. Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers: https://t.co/Tl3tsHAfYB pic.twitter.com/dGiGmEVvAW — NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2020