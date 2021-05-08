NASA postpones rocket launch due to inclement weather

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WJW) — The launch of a four-stage Black Brant XII rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virigina has been postponed.

The launch was originally scheduled for 8:02 p.m. Saturday with a 40-minute launch window.

However, NASA Wallops Flight Facility announced at 8:16 p.m. that the launch had to be postponed to Sunday night at 8:03 p.m.

LAUNCH SCRUBBED ❗ Tonight's sounding rocket launch has been postponed to no earlier than 8:03 p.m., Sunday, May 9. The launch has been postponed due to upper level winds not being within the required limits for a safe launch. The launch window for Sunday runs until 8:43 p.m. — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) May 9, 2021

The postponed launch had held the launch clock as they waited for better weather conditions.

NASA says backup launch days run through May 16.

This launch is part of the KiNet-X mission to explore energy transport in space using a NASA suborbital sounding rocket. NASA says the mission is designed to study how energy and momentum are transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected.

The launch may be visible in much of the eastern United States from the Atlantic coast to the Mississippi River. It is expected to provide a brief light show for residents of the eastern United States and Bermuda.

NASA says, for most people, the rocket is going to look like a small dot moving quickly through the sky.

The organization adds that the vapor tracers will be released around 9-10 minutes after launch at about 217-249 miles altitude over the Atlantic Ocean and 540-560 miles downrange from Wallops, just north of Bermuda.