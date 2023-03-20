***Video above: Inside the development of the electric airplane at NASA Glenn***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – For the first time since 2019, the NASA Glenn Research Center is offering behind-the-scenes tours of its research facilities in the upcoming months.

The tours, which are free and open to the public for ages 10 and up, give visitors a taste of what researchers do for Artemis and next generation aircraft right here in Northeast Ohio.

The research center is hosting in-person, Saturday tours on the following six dates:

April 29: Photovoltaic Laboratory

May 20: Flight Research Building (Airplane Hangar)

Aug. 12: Space Environments Complex at Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky

Sept. 23: Simulated Lunar Operations Laboratory

Oct. 7: Electric Power and Propulsion Laboratory

Nov. 4: Zero-Gravity Research Facility

On those days, NASA Glenn will offer 45-minute tours on the hour starting at 8 a.m.

“During each tour, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a laboratory or facility and see where scientists and engineers conduct research and develop technologies for NASA’s aeronautics and space missions,” officials said in a press release.

You can register for one of the tours right here.

Keep in mind that tour dates could change depending on facility test schedules.

Can’t make it to one of the tours? Guests can visit the Great Lakes Science Center year-round to check out a variety of interactive exhibits.