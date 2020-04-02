NASA drops new online programming with huge list of activities, videos, experiments for kids

NASA is bringing the universe straight to your living room with new internet and social media special, NASA at Home.

The space agency is offering it to help families cooped up at home because of the coronavirus.

“We know people everywhere, especially students, are looking for ways to get out of the house without leaving their house,” said Bettina Inclán, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of Communications. “NASA has a way for them to look to the skies and see themselves in space with their feet planted safely on the ground, but their imaginations are free to explore everywhere we go. We’ve put that information at their fingertips. We hope everyone takes a few moments to explore NASA at Home.”

NASA’s new website includes dozens of tutorials on different STEM activities for kids and adults alike.

They range from building a moon habitat, an edible spacecraft and rockets that kids can build in a backyard.

Many of the materials needed are most liklely already at home like tape, paper clips and straws.

There are also videos, podcasts, E-books and virtual and augmented reality tours.

NASA Television is also running NASA at Home-themed programming from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

