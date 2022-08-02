(WJW) — Reports say Naomi Judd has left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will.

Court documents say she instead appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate, as reported by Page Six.

The report also says the court documents entitle Strickland to receive “reasonable compensation” for his services, and that he would be paid or reimbursed for all “reasonable expenses, advances and disbursements, including attorney’s and accountant’s fees, made or incurred in the administration of my estate.”

She reportedly signed the will in 2017, nearly five years before she died, with “sound mind and disposing memory.”

Judd died by suicide in her Tennessee home on April 30.

The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the day following Naomi’s death, and they had just announced an arena tour to begin in the fall, their first tour together in over a decade.

The sisters accepted the induction amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting a Bible verse together.

“Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,” Wynonna Judd said.

Ashley in May shared details about how her mother died and her battle with mental health in an interview on “Good Morning America.”

“I really accepted the love my mother was capable of giving me because I knew she was fragile,” Ashley Judd said. “So when I walked around the back of their house and came in the kitchen door and she said, ‘There’s my darling, there’s my baby.’ And she lit up. I savored those moments.”

It’s unknown Wynonna or Ashley were named as beneficiaries of any of Naomi’s assets as this was not stated in the will, according to Page Six’s report.