Names released of five killed in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Summit County Medical Examiner released the names and ages of the five people killed in an Akron house fire early Monday morning.

When fire crews arrived at 1118 Linden Ave., neighbors and relatives were trying to rescue those still inside the burning house. The two-story home was engulfed in flames.

The deceased are:

Dal Subba, 60

Phip Subba, 48

Prena Subba,16

Smile Subba, 11

Parisa Limbu Khajum, 5

The medical examiner’s office said the causes and manners of death are still pending.

The Akron Fire Department said four others suffered smoke inhalation and burns. There are no updates on their conditions.

The Akron Fire’s Investigative Bureau and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the blaze.