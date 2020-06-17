‘Na’kia Crawford should still be with us today’: $50,000 reward offered for information in Akron teen’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford was running errands with her grandmother on Sunday.

The recent high school graduate was at a stoplight at N. Howard St. and West North St.

Around 1:30 p.m. someone in another vehicle shot into Na’kia’s car multiple times.

Na’kia died at the hospital.









Na’kia Crawford

Akron police released photos of the vehicle suspected to be involved with her murder.

It’s a black car with tinted windows.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) released a statement on Na’kia’s death late Tuesday.

“My heart broke when I heard the news of this senseless loss of life. While this murder is still under investigation and we have more questions than answers at the moment, the truth is that Na’kia Crawford should still be with us today.”

He continued.

“In 2018, hate-crime violence hit a 16-year high, according to the FBI. While we don’t yet know the motive of this heinous crime, there is no question that the plague of racism runs deep in every community across the United States – including our own. I want to join Mayor Horrigan in saying clearly and loudly that Black lives matter, and that Na’kia Crawford’s life mattered.”

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to Na’kia’s killer.

If you have information, call police at (330)375-2490.

