CHICAGO (WGN) — A woman has been charged after stealing a Chicago police squad car while naked and striking an officer.

Police said Whitley Temple, 34, faces one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one felony count of vehicular hijacking, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, one felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday as the officer responded to a call of a woman lying naked in the street.

According to police, as authorities attempted to help the woman she charged and assaulted the officers, got into the squad car and drove off.

Police say as Temple was fleeing in the stolen police vehicle, she struck and dragged an officer.

Temple then drove onto the Eisenhower Expressway before crashing into several vehicles. She was eventually taken into custody by police.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

Temple is scheduled to face a judge Wednesday.