NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A student at a North Ridgeville school brought a fake weapon to school and showed it off to other students, school officials said.

It happened Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the cafeteria of North Ridgeville Academic Center. The school’s resource officer and center administrators were notified and “immediately began an investigation,” officials said in a statement to FOX 8.

They found a threat had not been made “nor at any point was anyone in danger,” it reads. The weapon turned out to be “a look alike.”

“The district takes all concerns seriously as the safety of our students is always of paramount importance,” the statement reads. “We continue to encourage anyone who has a concern to bring it forward to either school administration or the North Ridgeville Police Department.”