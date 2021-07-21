Mystery surrounding Cleveland’s Baby Doe sheds light on thousands in foster care

CLEVELAND (WJW)- More questions than answers have surrounded the investigation into why a baby girl was abandoned at a Cleveland RTA bus shelter.

The unidentified baby believed to be between three to six months old is now in foster care after being found Saturday at a bus stop on Superior and East 105th.

Officials at the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services said the case sparked renewed interest in the more than 2,500 children in their care.

Doe Baby (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County)

“We have seen some calls come into the agency and we’re grateful for anything that people can provide,” said Jacqueline Fletcher, deputy director of resources and placement at Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services. “The child is healthy that’s a good thing. We’ve learned she’s very healthy, she’s been well taken care of.”

Meanwhile, Ward 9 Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell said he is in the early stages of planning a door-to-door effort in the area where the baby was found and will ask nearby residents if they can help identify the baby girl.

“We’re very concerned, not just me but my residents have called me trying to figure out where did this baby come from,” Conwell said. “I will put boots on the ground, and we will go door to door and we will ask people in the area do they know anything about this tragic issue.”

A spokesperson for RTA Transit Police said their investigation is ongoing. According to police, a 67-year-old man initially found with the baby at the bus shelter was arrested after his relationship to the baby could not be verified. The man was reported by police to be uncooperative. They later found he had a felony warrant for a parole violation.

Investigators also released photos of a woman who claimed to be the baby’s mother; however, police have not verified the claim to be true. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the woman to call authorities.



While the search for additional information continues, the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services says they are pursuing promising leads into the baby’s identity and hope this case can continue to spark interest in becoming a foster care parent.

“2019, I believe, we had about 16,000 kids in care in the state of Ohio and roughly 7,000 foster parents so do the math; we are always short on foster parents in our state,” said Fletcher.