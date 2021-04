AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A portion of Interstate 76 westbound was blocked in Akron Sunday afternoon due to a dome-shaped object.

The 330ToGo Facebook page posted a photo of the object, saying it got “wedged and stuck” while trying to turn around a bend.

Courtesy: Pam W. via 330ToGo

Courtesy: Joanna Foster

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 8 that the object is not a UFO. Officials spoke with the driver who told them the object was an industrial furnace ladle.

The roadway has since been cleared.