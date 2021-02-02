Mystery solved: I-TEAM uncovers story behind diary, photos found in wall

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered the story behind a mysterious discovery of a diary and photos inside a wall.

A contractor, your neighbors, and the I-TEAM joined to help a family find a missing piece of history.

Days ago, Papo Rivera said he was helping to rehab a home on Cleveland’s east side when he discovered buried treasures hidden for decades.

“I was tearing a wall down, and I found a book. A diary,” Rivera said. “I went back the next day. I found the photos in another part of the wall.”

When we reminded him he could have just thrown all of that away, Rivera responded with, “I could have, but I wouldn’t want nobody to do that to my family.”

So whose family is that in the photos? Whose relative wrote in that diary?



Papo Rivera posted the pictures on social media. The I-TEAM got involved and we posted a story online. Suddenly, people also started sharing clues to the mystery on websites for architecture, genealogy, and more. Within hours, a family member had been identified.

Patricia Owens has ties to Cleveland, but she now lives in Tennessee.

She told the I TEAM, “Just finding something like that. It was so exciting. I had to call my cousin immediately.”

Owens said she knew right away all of this is connected to the Klancar family.

If you wonder how she knew, well, she has a copy of one of those photos found. And, the baby in that picture is her mother born in 1919.

Owens added, “Yes, the one with the baby in it. That was my mother with her parents, my grandparents.”

Rivera said he didn’t get personal and read the diary, but Patricia Owens can’t wait to do that.

She told us, “Cause I do a lot of genealogy, it would be great to have some personal things from that time.”

She’s also looking forward to, one day, meeting the man who made the discovery.

“I really appreciate him finding that and tracking down the family,” she said.

Rivera promised to take what he found and ship it to the family.

“You always want to be the guy that finds it ,and returns it. And, I got to be that guy,” he said.

It turns out, tearing down a wall has filled empty spaces in a family’s history.