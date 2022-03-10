Mystery solved: Authorities learn where metal shards came from that flattened many drivers’ tires

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Tire stores and car dealerships in Wayne County have been busy this week, replacing a large number of tires flattened by small pieces of metal that mysteriously appeared along State Route 57 and Route 585 outside Orrville.

Bill Christman, of Marshallville, contacted FOX 8 News about the road hazard and asked us to alert other motorists as a public service after two of the tires on his daughter’s car were flattened by the shards of metal.

“Once I got FOX 8 involved to help me out with this, we were able to figure out exactly what was going on within a day of the thing getting out on the news broadcast. People came forward and we were able to get a resolution,” said Christman.

Based on eyewitness accounts, an investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that a truck driver employed by Catrone Trucking in Orrville was hauling a container of scrap metal last week and was unaware that the pieces were so small that they slipping through gaps in the container.

“And as he was traveling, some of those pieces became loose on the roadway and caused a lot of damage,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago. “Some of the pieces were so small that folks weren’t immediately aware of what had happened. Some of the reports that we have, the tires didn’t go completely flat for days.”

FOX 8 spoke with a woman who was directly behind the truck that morning. She told us that she heard what she thought were ice pellets hitting her car.

Later that day, she discovered that all four of her tires had been flattened by the metal debris and that the shards of metal had punctured her radiator.

The Highway Patrol says the driver of the truck will be cited for driving with an unsecured load.

Troopers say Catrone Trucking has been cooperative and is now working with its insurance company to reimburse drivers for the money they spent on replacement tires.

Troopers say anyone who has not yet reported a flat tire should contact the OSHP’s Wooster Post so that their claims can be added to the accident report and forwarded to the insurance company.

On Thursday, ODOT crews used a truck outfitted with a large magnet to pull up the remaining shards of metal.

Bill Christman says he is relieved that the mystery surrounding the debris in the roadway was solved and that no one was hurt.

“God forbid, you’re out on one of the interstates during rush hour and your tires go flat, you would end up in a dangerous situation,” he said.