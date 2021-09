MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– Residents of Lake County are reporting a mysterious smell.

Mentor High School was evacuated Thursday morning because of the odor, but was given the all clear.

The Mentor Fire Department has not been able to determine if it is natural gas. A city spokesperson said they do not believe whatever is causing the smell is toxic.

A FOX 8 viewer said he could smell the odor along Lake Erie in Eastlake.