Mysterious loud booms reported in Euclid, police working to find cause

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — People who live on East 258th Street in Euclid say they are hearing loud booms every other night.

“I hear a boom, really loud noises like fireworks or something,” said Antonio Potter.

Some residents report the explosion sounds are causing their houses to shake.

“It literally will shake the walls, it will make the house vibrate. It’s like a tremor of some sort,” said Guy Wolford, resident.

And it’s not just happening in Euclid, similar nighttime booms are being reported by people in Sheffield Lake and Maple Heights.

“I didn’t realize we weren’t the only ones experiencing it and now it’s become this multi-county situation at this point,” said Wolford.

Euclid Police are at a loss as to what it is. They are asking anyone who hears these explosive sounds to give them a call and give as much detail about the location.

