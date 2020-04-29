Myrtle Beach rescinds emergency order, reopens all beaches

MYRTLE BEACH (WJW) — Myrtle Beach has reopened all city beach accesses, according to officials.

City manager John Pederson on Tuesday rescinded an emergency order that closed the public beach accesses and adjacent parking areas.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, access to the beach and paid parking will be available immediately, “although it may be a day or two before the barricades are removed.”

The post goes on to say that safe social distancing is required on the beach and will be enforced.

As far as hotels, the post says they are allowed to accept new reservations beginning May 1 unless they’re coming from a coronavirus “hot spot” identified by the CDC. City Council will discuss the issue further in a meeting on Thursday.

