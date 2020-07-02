Myrtle Beach requiring face masks in public places when social distancing isn’t possible

MYRTLE BEACH (WJW) — Myrtle Beach City Council Thursday voted to enact an ordinance requiring face masks in public places, with the exception of beaches when social distancing is possible.

The Sun News reports council approved a motion directing the city manager to issue the order, just two days before July 4. The order will go into effect 11:59 p.m. Thursday and last 60 days.

According to the order, face masks would be required in restaurants and retail establishments, overnight accommodations like hotels and motels; pharmacies; alcohol stores, gyms and other businesses.

Face masks would not be required in outdoor or unenclosed areas, including beaches, where social distancing of at least six feet is observed.

Anyone found to be violating the order could be fined up to $100.

