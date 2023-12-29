*Browns legend Greg Pruitt talks about Cleveland’s Thursday night win against the Jets*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — At 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds, Myles Garrett can be an imposing figure. But he carries a charming and disarming smile.

Garrett shows his fun-loving side to Browns fans prior to home games by sometimes grabbing a football and tossing it back and forth with fans as he stands on the field.

But life isn’t always as sweet as it seems, and winning isn’t an instant cure.

After the Browns playoff-clinching win Thursday night over the New York Jets left players and fans overjoyed, Garrett wasn’t all smiles as he talked with sports reporters.

Garrett had something to say, and it wasn’t about the game. He opened up that he was playing while carrying heavy grief in his heart — grief so hard-hitting he said it was giving him “pain and headaches.”

At his locker, Garrett talked about his uncle, one of the closest people in his life, dying unexpectedly after a recent medical procedure on Christmas Day — only four days before he took to the football field on Thursday.

“Still hard to believe,” he said. “I was speechless. I really just don’t know how to put it into words now. I’ve had headaches daily because I don’t know how to handle it emotionally. So it just comes out in different ways, like just pains. I feel like sometimes in a fog,” Garrett said.

Garrett not only shows his child-like love of the game by how he engages fans, but now he has also acted on what many grief experts say: “Don’t isolate” yourself while mourning. They also say not everyone needs to talk about their grief, but being around people and activity can help.

By opening up in a crowded locker room, being out there on the field in front of 68,000 adoring fans — and many more watching from home — it seems he isn’t isolating himself. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

If you would like to learn more about the stages of mourning, symptoms and counselor’s tips about dealing with grief, Cleveland Clinic has an entire page on its website which you can click here to read.