Myles Garrett out this week, will remain on COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett is out this week and will remain on the COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

He will not play Sunday against the Jaguars.

Friday, the Browns announced Garrett was placed on the COVID-19 list. He missed Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

The defensive end, who leads the NFL in sacks, did not practice last Wednesday or Thursday because of an undisclosed illness.

The Browns said it learned last Friday morning a player tested positive for COVID-19.

