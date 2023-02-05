LAS VEGAS (WJW) — The point of this year’s new NFL Pro Bowl was to minimize the potential for injuries, implementing a flag football game and skills tests rather than full-contact game.

And yet Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was seen limping off the field Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas after going up against Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns in a wall-climbing obstacle course challenge.

“DE Myles Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe while competing in today’s Pro Bowl Games, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said in a tweet, explaining that X-rays came back negative.

Although the injury should not affect Garrett’s ability to play in the 2023-2024 season, some Cleveland fans took to Twitter Sunday afternoon calling on the NFL to cancel the event altogether.

Other Browns players sent to the 2023 Pro Bowl included guard Joel Bitonio, running back Nick Chubb and guard Wyatt Teller. The event is taking place one weekend before the Super Bowl.