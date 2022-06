CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett is hosting a youth football camp this weekend.

He plans to speak to the public on Saturday at around 9:45 a.m. prior to kicking off the Myles Garrett Youth Football Procamp at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills.

Saturday and Sunday activities include drills, team photos, games and awards.