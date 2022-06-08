VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett‘s love for dinosaurs didn’t go unnoticed during an advance screening of “Jurassic World: Dominion” Tuesday night.

Universal Pictures hosted the screening of their upcoming film at Cinemark Valley View, featuring Garrett as the special guest of the event.

Garrett has been a fan of dinosaurs since he watched the 1993 “Jurassic Park” film. He even considered studying paleontology at the Ohio State University before committing to Texas A&M and pursuing football.

Before the screening, he was surprised with a unique dino-themed sculpture that was created by Berea-Midpark High School’s visual effects and design program.

Dr. Caitlin Colleary, a paleontologist at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, presented the sculpture.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” releases in theaters this Thursday.