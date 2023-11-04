*Above video shows Myles Garrett recently bringing ‘Jeepers Creepers’ to life in Halloween display

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In a season filled with dominant performances from defensive linemen, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stands out.

Whether it’s hurdling players to block a field goal, beating blockers with slick cross-over moves, or just overpowering them with his strength, Garrett has been nearly unstoppable and was voted as the top defensive lineman in the league by The Associated Press.

A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at defensive line, making their selections based on current status through Week 8.

Garrett is shining under new Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz on one of the league’s top units. Garrett has 8 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles already this season, and leads in other statistics.

Here’s the top 5 ranking by the AP

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys Aaaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers