Myles Garrett explains why he chose to kneel during the national anthem at Sunday’s game

BEREA, OHIO – AUGUST 16: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Defensive end Myles Garrett was one of three Browns players who chose to kneel during the national anthem at Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

He was joined by wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and safety Ronnie Harrison. The rest of the team decided to stand with locked arms as the song was being played.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 13: Ronnie Harrison #33 and KhaDarel Hodge #12 of the Cleveland Browns kneel during the National Anthem prior to playing against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland.

“It’s just a message. No disrespect to anybody who served or anybody who is in law enforcement or is serving right now. Anyone who has served before that I’ve known, I don’t think they take it as a disrespectful thing, it’s not that,” he said.

Garrett was asked about the decision in a post-game interview.

“My decision to do that has no bearing on my game or… it doesn’t bear on my conscious either. After that’s done, I’m in game mode,” he told the reporter.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said over the summer that he also planned to kneel but announced this week that he had changed his mind.

He said that after watching Thursday’s Chiefs versus Texans match and the Miami Dolphins’ recently released video that he has chosen to stand for both the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

“I have been showed that a gesture such as kneeling will only create more division or discussion about the gesture, rather than be a solution towards our country’s problems at hand,” Mayfield wrote. “With that being said, I am choosing to stand for both anthems to show respect, love, and unity to everybody involved.”

