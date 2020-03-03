‘My precious angels’: Paula Abdul’s two dogs pass away in the same week

Former “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul is sharing some sad news about her two dogs.

She wrote on Instagram Monday that her dogs, Tinkerbell and Charity, passed away in the same week.

She wrote: This last week, I lost two of my precious angels- Tinkerbell and Charity. A big piece of my heart is missing. So grateful to have been their Mommy and for all the unconditional love they gave me for all these years. It’s amazing the kind of love a dog provides- it’s truly a gift from God. ♥️🙏🏼

Abdul did not say how they passed away.

More here.