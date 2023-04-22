**Related Video Above: ‘Put mental health first’ – Simone Biles speaks after withdrawing from final ( courtesy AP).**

(WJW) — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has added a new title to her resume: wife.

The 26-year-old gymnast and her now husband Jonathan Owens, a 27-year-old safety for the Houston Texans, took to social media Saturday to share the good news of tying the knot.

“My person, forever,” Owens said on Twitter, sharing photos of their adorable wedding.

“I do 🤍 officially Owens,” Biles also said on Twitter, who has already changed her last name to Biles Owens on the platform.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The pair had announced their engagement last February after two years of dating, and officially showed off their marriage license last Friday.

Congratulations to the the happy couple!