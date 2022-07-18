PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A group of senior softball players were honored Monday for saving the life of their teammate who suffered a heart attack during a game.

Monday night, the Parma Fire Department and Parma City Council honored seven people who helped save 72-year-old Benny Sebastian.

“My heart melted for what was going on, it was awesome. I never thought this would ever happen to me,” said Sebastian.

Back on May 9, Sebastian suffered a heart attack while playing in the Huff-N-Puffers senior softball league at James Day Park.

Sebastian’s teammates performed CPR on him and used an AED defibrillator on-site to bring him back.

“The league encouraged as many of us to get trained, certified,” said teammate Peter Toomey.

Toomey said the league gives out gray hats to players who are certified in CPR, first aid and AED.

“If any emergency did occur on the field, people could spot those who were trained,” said Toomey.

Thanks to some generous donations, Monday the Parma Fire Department presented the league with a second AED that will remain at James Day Park.

Meanwhile, Sebastian said he underwent double bypass surgery back in May and is almost fully recovered.