‘My heart is broken:’ Alec Baldwin speaks after fatally shooting 1, wounding another on set

US actor Alec Baldwin attends DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby: Family Business” premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJW) — Alec Baldwin tweeted his thoughts after fatally shooting one person and wounding another during a prop gun mishap Thursday on the set of Western movie “Rust” in New Mexico.

The sheriff’s office says Baldwin killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, director of photography, and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza, the movie’s director.

“According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

In a two-part tweet, Baldwin says he doesn’t have words to convey his shock and sadness.

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

Baldwin says he’s fully cooperating with police into the investigation of this tragedy.

No charges have been filed as investigators continue to interview witnesses.