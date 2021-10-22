‘My heart is broken:’ Alec Baldwin speaks after fatally shooting 1, wounding another on set

(WJW) — Alec Baldwin tweeted his thoughts after fatally shooting one person and wounding another during a prop gun mishap Thursday on the set of Western movie “Rust” in New Mexico.
The sheriff’s office says Baldwin killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, director of photography, and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza, the movie’s director.
“According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”
In a two-part tweet, Baldwin says he doesn’t have words to convey his shock and sadness.
Baldwin says he’s fully cooperating with police into the investigation of this tragedy.
No charges have been filed as investigators continue to interview witnesses.