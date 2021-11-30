‘My guard was down’: Bradley Cooper describes being held at knifepoint at NYC subway station

Honoree Bradley Cooper arrives at the American Cinematheque Award ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (WJW) — Bradley Cooper said he was held up by a man with a knife in a New York City subway station.

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, the Oscar-nominated actor said he was standing on a subway platform back in Oct. 2019 when a stranger come up behind him with the weapon.

“I realized I had gotten way too comfortable, like, my guard was down,” said Cooper, who was wearing headphones and sunglasses at the time of the incident.

Cooper said he looked up into the person’s eyes and noticed how young they were, but rather than fight back or give the man his belongings, he tried to get out of the way.

“[I] jumped over the turnstile, hid around the white-tiled foyer entrance to the subway, took my phone out,” Cooper said. “[The man] jumped over running away. I took a photo of him and then I chased him up the stairs. He started running up Seventh Avenue. I took two more photos of him.”

Cooper reportedly never filed a police report following the incident, but said he did speak to two officers and showed them the photo of the suspect. The officers made Cooper check to see if he’d been stabbed, as many victims are in such shock they don’t realize they’re hurt.

Unscathed, Cooper said he went back to the subway and picked up his daughter.

Go ahead and listen to the full podcast interview, which highlights Shepard and Cooper’s bromance, right here.