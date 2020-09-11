‘My family is off limits’: Duwve cites harassment concerns as factor in decision not to serve as ODH director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s public health director appeared to be on her way to a new job in Ohio before abruptly withdrawing, saying a day later she was concerned because the previous director’s family was harassed.

Dr. Joan Duwve said she isn’t returning to her job in South Carolina either.

Duwve’s planned move to Ohio quickly unraveled on Thursday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted that Duwve, an Ohio native, was tapped to lead the state’s health department, but his office said later Thursday that Duwve had withdrawn her name from consideration, citing unspecified personal reasons.

This evening, Dr. Joan Duwve withdrew her name from consideration for the position of Director of the Ohio Department of Health, citing personal reasons. The Governor's administration will continue its search for a full-time Director of the Ohio Department of Health. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 11, 2020

Duwve issued a statement Friday saying as she prepared to take the job in Ohio that she learned the previous health director’s family had been harassed by the public. She did not give specifics.

“While I have dedicated my life to improving public health, my first commitment is to my family. I am a public figure. My family is off limits. I withdrew my name from consideration to protect my family from similar treatment,” Duwve said in her statement.

Acting South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Marshall Taylor called Duwve a brilliant physician and wished her luck.

“Understandably, Joan has made a career decision that she feels is in the best interest of her family and we respect this decision,” Taylor said.

South Carolina health officials on Friday named Brannon Traxler, the state’s chief medical officer for its COVID-19 response, to replace Duwve as interim public health director.

Traxler is a certified surgeon who has served as a physician for the DHEC in infectious disease surveillance and control and emergency preparedness and response. An agency statement released Friday morning said Traxler was assuming the role effective immediately, while Duwve will remain in an advisory role until Oct. 1.

Prior to Duwve’s arrival in South Carolina, the state had gone more than a year without a permanent public health director.

The shift in key agency personnel follows the May departure of DHEC director Rick Toomey, who said he was stepping down for health and family reasons. DHEC’s board had spent 17 months looking for a new director before selecting Toomey in late 2018.

