(WJW) – So far this season, experts estimate Ohio hunters have packed more than 12 million pounds of venison in their freezers.

Most recently, the four-day season for muzzleloaders wrapped on Jan. 9.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, hunters using muzzleloaders and archery equipment checked 13,611 white-tailed deer. That’s more than the season average over the last three years.

The top ten counties for harvests include:

  • Coshocton (453)
  • Tuscarawas (416)
  • Muskingum (389)
  • Licking (363)
  • Knox (352)
  • Carroll (342)
  • Guernsey (335)
  • Harrison (327)
  • Ashtabula (323)
  • Belmont and Columbiana (309)

The ODNR reports that hunters have checked more than 200,000 deer so far during the 2023-24 season. This marks only the second time in the past ten years, hunters in Ohio have harvested more than 200,000 deer.