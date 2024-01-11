[Editor’s Note: The video above shows a large herd of deer charge across road in Norfolk (Credit: HM Coastguard Bacton via Storyful) ]

(WJW) – So far this season, experts estimate Ohio hunters have packed more than 12 million pounds of venison in their freezers.

Most recently, the four-day season for muzzleloaders wrapped on Jan. 9.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, hunters using muzzleloaders and archery equipment checked 13,611 white-tailed deer. That’s more than the season average over the last three years.

The top ten counties for harvests include:

Coshocton (453)

Tuscarawas (416)

Muskingum (389)

Licking (363)

Knox (352)

Carroll (342)

Guernsey (335)

Harrison (327)

Ashtabula (323)

Belmont and Columbiana (309)

The ODNR reports that hunters have checked more than 200,000 deer so far during the 2023-24 season. This marks only the second time in the past ten years, hunters in Ohio have harvested more than 200,000 deer.