(WJW) – So far this season, experts estimate Ohio hunters have packed more than 12 million pounds of venison in their freezers.
Most recently, the four-day season for muzzleloaders wrapped on Jan. 9.
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, hunters using muzzleloaders and archery equipment checked 13,611 white-tailed deer. That’s more than the season average over the last three years.
The top ten counties for harvests include:
- Coshocton (453)
- Tuscarawas (416)
- Muskingum (389)
- Licking (363)
- Knox (352)
- Carroll (342)
- Guernsey (335)
- Harrison (327)
- Ashtabula (323)
- Belmont and Columbiana (309)
The ODNR reports that hunters have checked more than 200,000 deer so far during the 2023-24 season. This marks only the second time in the past ten years, hunters in Ohio have harvested more than 200,000 deer.