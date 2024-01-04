Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on Casey Anthony.
(WJW) – Hours before his polygraph results were to be aired for a national audience, George Anthony was spotted outside his Florida home Thursday, FOX News reported.
Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of her daughter’s 2005 murder, has blamed her daughter’s 2008 death on her father.
Caylee Anthony, 2, was reported missing by her grandmother, Cindy Anthony, in Orlando on July 15, 2008. Caylee hadn’t been seen for a month at the time.
The child’s remains were found that December about half-a-mile from the Anthony’s home.
Prosecutors argued that Casey Anthony suffocated her daughter with chloroform and taped the 2-year-old’s mouth shut.
A jury found Casey Anthony not guilty of murder, manslaughter and child abuse in 2011.
In an interview last year, Casey Anthony said that her father George Anthony had sexually assaulted Caylee and killed the child to cover it up.
“You’ve got your daughter that’s accusing you of some pretty horrific things,” retired FBI special agent George Olivo, told FOX News.
“If they claim that they didn’t do anything, it’s like the old saying goes, you’re darned if you do and you’re darned if you don’t. If you say nothing, those same critics will say, ‘Well, there you go. They didn’t say anything, so they must be guilty.’ And if they speak up … then critics will say, ‘They’re trying to capitalize on it,’” Olivo said.
In response to Casey’s accusations, George and Cindy Anthony underwent polygraph tests on-camera to answer the lingering questions.
“Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test,” airs Thursday night on A&E at 9 p.m. EST.
In a clip released before it airs, George Anthony is asked about the sex assault accusations and Caylee’s death. Video shows his emotional reaction.
Olivo said polygraph tests are “85 to 90% accurate.”
Caylee’s murder remains unsolved. She would be 18 now.