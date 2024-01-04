Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on Casey Anthony.

(WJW) – Hours before his polygraph results were to be aired for a national audience, George Anthony was spotted outside his Florida home Thursday, FOX News reported.

Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of her daughter’s 2005 murder, has blamed her daughter’s 2008 death on her father.

Caylee Anthony, 2, was reported missing by her grandmother, Cindy Anthony, in Orlando on July 15, 2008. Caylee hadn’t been seen for a month at the time.

A photograph, of Caylee Anthony is displayed on a monitor after being entered into evidence during day 18 of the Casey Anthony murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse, in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, June 14, 2011. Anthony, 25, is charged with killing her 2-year old daughter, Caylee, in 2008. (AP Photo/Red Huber, Pool)

The child’s remains were found that December about half-a-mile from the Anthony’s home.

Prosecutors argued that Casey Anthony suffocated her daughter with chloroform and taped the 2-year-old’s mouth shut.

A jury found Casey Anthony not guilty of murder, manslaughter and child abuse in 2011.

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 07: Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing on charges of lying to a law enforcement officer at the Orange County Courthouse July 7, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony was acquitted of murder charges on July 5, 2011 but will serve four, one-year sentences on her conviction of lying to a law enforcement officer. She will be credited for the nearly three-years of time served and good behavior and will be released July 13. (Photo by Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FL – JUNE 30: Casey Anthony listens to the testimony of Krystal Holloway, who claims to have had an affair with Anthony’s father, during her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony’s defense attorneys argued that she didn’t kill her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but that she accidentally drowned. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 17: Casey Anthony (C) leaves with her attorney Jose Baez (L) from the Booking and Release Center at the Orange County Jail after she was acquitted of murdering her daughter Caylee Anthony on July 17, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. It was unknown where Casey Anthony was going after the release. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 5: Casey Anthony reacts to being found not guilty on murder charges at the Orange County Courthouse on July 5, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. At left is her attorney Jose Baez. On the right is attorney Dorothy Clay Sims. Casey Anthony had been accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

In an interview last year, Casey Anthony said that her father George Anthony had sexually assaulted Caylee and killed the child to cover it up.

“You’ve got your daughter that’s accusing you of some pretty horrific things,” retired FBI special agent George Olivo, told FOX News.

“If they claim that they didn’t do anything, it’s like the old saying goes, you’re darned if you do and you’re darned if you don’t. If you say nothing, those same critics will say, ‘Well, there you go. They didn’t say anything, so they must be guilty.’ And if they speak up … then critics will say, ‘They’re trying to capitalize on it,’” Olivo said.

In response to Casey’s accusations, George and Cindy Anthony underwent polygraph tests on-camera to answer the lingering questions.

“Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test,” airs Thursday night on A&E at 9 p.m. EST.

In a clip released before it airs, George Anthony is asked about the sex assault accusations and Caylee’s death. Video shows his emotional reaction.

Olivo said polygraph tests are “85 to 90% accurate.”

Caylee’s murder remains unsolved. She would be 18 now.