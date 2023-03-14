**Related Video Above: Watch stars arrive at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.”

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — It’s been two days since the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, and while it was nowhere near as eventful as last year’s slap-inducing event, at least one moment continues to … stick out.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, who was in attendance for co-writing the nominated song from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” turned heads when she arrived on the champagne carpet Sunday dressed in what appeared to be miles of cloud-like fabric. The Lever Couture sculptured dress even wrapped well above her head, as seen below.

Tems arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tems, center, arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was converted to black and white) Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The trouble came when the musician took to her seat at the Dolby Theater, as it appeared she was blocking the view of those behind her. Oscar fans watching the ceremony from home took to social media to express their concern, and the tweets and memes took off.

Monday evening, Tems finally addressed the pushback, tweeting “Oops” and a bashful emoji, along with photos of her now infamous look.

The 27-year-old, whose legally named Temilade Openiyi, wrote “Lift Me Up” with Rihanna (who performed the song at the awards ceremony), Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler.

For the Oscars after parties, Tems, like most other stars, changed up her look, yet the discussion never quieted on her original dress.