BIG PRAIRIE, Ohio (WJW)– Mushroom hunters found what they believed was a hand grenade in Holmes County on Sunday.

It was a in a wooded area near Township Road 511 in Big Prairie.

The Ashland County Bomb Team was called to the scene and detonated the device, according to the police report.

Holmes County Sheriff Chief Deputy Richard Haun Jr. said it was not a grenade, but an old distraction device or flash bang. It appears it had been at that location for quite some time.