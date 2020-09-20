Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland announces Oct. 1 reopening

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One of the remaining local museums still closed to the public, the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland finally announced plans today to reopen its doors Oct. 1.

A whole new set of safety protocols are now in place due to coronavirus concerns, and that includes all guests entering from the marked doors on Toby’s Plaza, instead of the usual revolving door.

Upon arrival, people can expect to have their temperatures taken and social distancing is expected. All guests are required to wear masks during their visit and are asked to leave large bags and beverages at home. The museum also plans to implement enhanced sanitizing measures throughout the premises.

The museum’s new hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday every week. The gift shop will remain closed for the time being.

Go to mocacleveland.org for more information.

