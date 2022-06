CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An aggravated murder warrant has been issued for Donald Jackson-Gates, 19, the great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained the warrant, which was issued Tuesday. The warrant states Jackson-Gates is wanted for the May 14 murder of Chris’Shon Coleman of Cleveland.

Coleman was shot to death around on Quincy Avenue near East 40th Street last month.

Police say Coleman was shot multiple times.