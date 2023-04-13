AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 24-year-old was found shot behind an Akron apartment complex and laying in a canal.

According to officials, Akron police were called to the 700 block of Flemming Drive at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 for reports of a shooting. When first responders arrived they found the victim in a canal.

The victim was removed from the canal and CPR was initiated. The victim was then transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

There has been no word if anyone was arrested.