CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man now facing an aggravated murder charge for the death of a 3-year-old child, was out on bond and on GPS monitoring when the shooting took place.

The FOX 8 I-Team found that Juan Davis Jr. was released on a $25,000 bond on Sept. 19 after entering not-guilty pleas to charges of aggravated burglary, domestic violence, and intimidation of a crime victim or witness. The judge also placed Davis on GPS monitoring but ordered him to stay away from the victim in the case, Katherine Treadway.

But less than 10 days later he and Treadway were both arrested for a drive-by shooting that killed the 3-year-old boy.

Those two suspects are scheduled to go before a judge Monday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court to begin facing murder charges.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of West 66th Street on September 28.

Police say the drive-by shooting injured an adult and killed the child who’d been sitting in a car seat in a vehicle. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy was inside the car with his mother and 11-month-old brother, and a 31-year-old man was outside the car having a conversation when shots rang out.

According to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner, 3-year-old Luis A. Diaz was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Davis and Treadway are both expected in court Monday to face the charges.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with the murder. The 16-year-old was also wearing a GPS ankle monitor when he was arrested.

Meantime, court records show an arrest warrant out for yet another adult suspect in connection with the death of the toddler.

As of this morning, records showed that the suspect was still on the run.