Murder suspect sets fire to Akron home, throws Molotov cocktail at police before arrest: Marshals

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The man suspected of killing a high school student in West Virginia was arrested in Akron on Thursday.

Dekotis Thomas, 19, was wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Kevin “KJ” Taylor. The high school senior and athlete was shot in the chest on April 7 and died at the hospital.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Thomas was identified thanks to tips from the public based on surveillance video of the shooting.

The task force found Thomas was hiding at a house on Glendora Avenue in Akron Thursday morning. According to Marshals, Thomas said he had a gun.

While officers were trying to negotiate his surrender, he set fire to the house and threw a Molotov cocktail-like item at police, the task force said. The situation ended after about two hours with Thomas in custody. That’s when the Akron Fire Department was able to fully extinguish the fire.