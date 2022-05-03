CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department has issued a murder warrant for a 19-year-old wanted in a deadly shooting.

Police say officers responded to the 2100 block of 7th St. N.E. around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Officers found Sean Rex, 47, in his kitchen.

He had a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators developed Darcell Anthony Jr, 19, of Canton, as a suspect.

He is wanted for murder.

He also has outstanding warrants for domestic violence and felony assault in two unrelated cases, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call (330)489-3144.