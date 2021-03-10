Murder suspect mistakenly released remained at large for over 24 hours, officials say

This 2018 photo released by the Long Beach Police Department shows murder suspect Steven Manzo. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A murder suspect was mistakenly released from custody in Southern California and remained at large Wednesday as prosecutors and two law enforcement agencies tried to deflect blame for the error.

Steven Manzo was released from custody Tuesday afternoon and remained missing more than 24 hours later — when it still wasn’t clear how he was freed and who is to blame.

Manzo was charged with fatally shooting a man in Long Beach in 2018. Manzo was arrested a year ago and had been incarcerated since then.

His initial charges were dismissed Monday but the case was immediately refiled and he was ordered held without bail.