AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police say a man is in custody after a shooting turned fatal at an Akron bar early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Heights Bar and Grill on Newton Street for reports of a shooting just after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they were alerted to a woman with an apparent gunshot wound lying on the ground inside.

The 44-year-old victim (whom police are not yet identifying) was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where she was declared dead.

Following an investigation, police said they were able to find a suspect, 28-year-old Aaron Ridenour, in the back of a truck on Rhodes Avenue.

The man was taken to the police station, questioned and then charged with murder and felonious assault before being booked at Summit County Jail.