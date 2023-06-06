[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on FOX8.com.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man Cleveland police say shot and killed another man in Brooklyn Centre on Monday was later found beaten by those gathered in a large crowd nearby.

The shooting victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the chest near the intersection of West 39th Street and Denison Avenue, according to a news release from Cleveland police.

Officers who responded just before 8 p.m. Monday rendered aid until EMS arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After officers cleared the scene of the shooting, they learned of a large crowd that had gathered at a nearby convenience store and that a fight had broken out, in which the murder suspect, a 33-year-old man, was beaten for the killing.

The murder suspect was arrested. The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.