NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – A Giant Eagle store in North Olmsted will remain closed Monday, following a deadly shooting at the store on Sunday.

Police say it was an apparent murder-suicide.

The incident involved a divorced couple, with the shooter identified as Edward Smith, 60, and the female victim as Susan Petterson, 63, an employee of the store, North Olmsted police say.

Police believe the couple’s divorce in 2004 was potentially the motive for the shooting.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Around 67 employees and 200 customers were at the store when the shooting took place.

Police say they arrived on the scene within less than a minute of calls to 911, and are thankful no one else was hurt.