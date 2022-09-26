PARKER COUNTY, Texas (WJW) — A 12-year-old Texas girl and her father were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds late Tuesday night in an incident that revealed an alleged murder pact, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in Weatherford, Texas, for reports of a shooting, finding the wounded 12-year-old lying in the street on top of a handgun and the 38-year-old dad in the family’s home.

Investigators say they believe the girl first shot her father in the abdomen, fled the scene and then shot herself in the head.

Upon further investigation, it was learned the girl had been planning to kill her family and pets and then run away with another girl from Lufkin, Texas, to Georgia.

The other girl, who reportedly did not go through with a plan to murder her own dad, has been charged with “criminal conspiracy in the planning of the murder plot,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” said Sheriff Russ Authier in a statement, explaining they would not release family names at this time.

It is not known how serious the 12-year-old and her father’s wounds are at this time.